2020 NFL 1st-Round Pick Reportedly Facing Felony Violence Charge

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has reportedly turned himself into a Dallas County Jail and is being charged with third degree felony family violence assault, according to CBS 11 News Reporter J.D. Miles.

Gladney, 24, was allegedly involved in an incident on April 2, with a 22-year-old woman who says she was in a relationship with the NFL player. Sources told CBS 11 News that the two were involved in an altercation after Gladney “became upset over the woman’s text messages and demanded to see her phone.”

Here’s more from Miles’ report. The following alleged details are disturbing, to say the least.

Gladney is accused of hitting the accuser with closed fists, choking her and dragging her by the hair while driving with her outside his vehicle. She also accuses him of “…pulling (her) by her hair trying to hold her still in order to get the Face ID to work.” The accuser was able to break free and get into a vehicle with unknown passengers. Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears and torso. She also reported he has scratches on her face and neck and abrasions on her knees.

Gladney posted a $10,000 bond following his arrest. He faces up to 2-10 years in prison if convicted, according to Miles.

#Breaking I’ve learned from sources that #MinnesotaVikings Cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail after the #NFL player posted a $10,000 bond on a charge 3rd degree felony family violence assault. pic.twitter.com/Wz6mTReTzP — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 5, 2021

The former New Boston, Texas native played his college ball at TCU before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started in 15 games during his rookie season, making 81 total tackles.

