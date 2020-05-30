Former NFL Executive Suggests 1 Team Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

On Saturday, a column from former NFL executive Joe Lockhart focused on the recent death of George Floyd while he was in police custody.

In the column, Lockhart admitted he and the rest of the NFL were wrong for not offering Colin Kaepernick a deal. “I was wrong,” Lockhart wrote on CNN. “I think the teams were wrong for not signing him. Watching what’s going on in Minnesota, I understand how badly wrong we were.”

Later in the column, Lockhart suggested one NFL team could send a “strong message” by signing Kaepernick. He said the Minnesota Vikings would take a “small, but important step” by offering him a new deal.

“As a small, but important step, the owners of the Minnesota Vikings, Zygi and Mark Wilf, can send a strong message by offering Colin Kaepernick a contract to play with the Vikings,” Lockhart said. “Bring him into camp, treat him like any of the other players given a chance to play the game they love.”

Here’s more from the article:

It will not solve the problem of blacks and police violence. But it will recognize the problem that Kaepernick powerfully raised, and perhaps show that, with courage, real progress can be made. I know the Vikings owners love their adopted city of Minneapolis (they are from New Jersey originally) and signing Kaepernick would be a concrete step they can take to acknowledge that wrongs can be righted, and here’s one place to start.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 season.

The NFL released a statement to Pro Football Talk making it clear he is still a free agent.