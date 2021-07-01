Former Vikings star defensive end Everson Griffen would reportedly love nothing more than to return to Minnesota ahead of the 2021 season.

Griffen sparked a bit of controversy with his comments surrounding Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He apparently regrets making the comments, and wants to return to the Vikings.

“Paul Allen on KFAN said DE Everson Griffen ‘desperately wants to come back to the Minnesota #Vikings.’ Griffen texted Allen that he “bleeped up” with his tweets regarding Cousins and that it was wrong. Allen also mentioned Griffen still has people in his corner with the team,” reported Sean Borman, via Twitter.

Griffen is still a free agent. The Vikings are in need of a defensive end. If Cousins and Minnesota are willing to put Griffen’s previous comments behind them, a signing would make sense. Griffen would love to return to the Vikings.

Everson Griffen was a defensive star for the Minnesota Vikings for a decade. He totaled 74.5 sacks during his time with the team, which is the fourth-most in team history.

The Vikings need some depth at the defensive end position ahead of the 2021 season. And Griffen’s available. But Minnesota won’t be the only team calling the free agent.

Griffen is too talented to remain a free agent much longer. He wants to play for the Vikings, and it’s starting to sound like the Vikings have interest.