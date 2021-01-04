Veteran NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Plans On Retiring

Another NFL coordinator position will reportedly be vacant this off-season.

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak is planning on retiring, per a report from Pro Football Talk. He spent just one year at the position.

Kubiak took over the offensive coordinator role ahead of the 2020 season. Kevin Stefanski previously held the role, that it until he became the Cleveland Browns head coach. Kubiak was already on the Vikings’ coaching staff – serving as an offensive advisor and assistant coach – when Stefanski departed to Cleveland.

It appears the 59-year-old Kubiak is finally calling it a career. The Vikings will now be in search of a new offensive coordinator.

It’ll be interesting to see what Mike Zimmer does here. Gary Kubiak ran an old-school, run-first offense. In the ever-evolving NFL that now highly depends on the downfield passing attack, Zimmer would be wise to hire an offensive coordinator dedicated to the passing game.

The Vikings have fielded some of the better rosters in the NFL over the past few years, but have nothing to show for it. Quarterback and offensive scheme is mostly to blame.

Kirk Cousins has yet to prove he’s capable of leading the Vikings to a Super Bowl. It may be too early to move on from him. Perhaps a schematic change on offense could make the difference for the veteran quarterback.

Zimmer has to make a smart decision on who his next offensive coordinator will be. A bad choice could wind up costing him his head coaching gig come 2022.