Vikings General Manager Shoots Down The Quarterback Rumors

As the NFL offseason rolls along, the futures of many 2020 starting quarterbacks still remain unclear. Among them is Minnesota Vikings veteran Kirk Cousins.

The 32-year-old’s name started to swirl around trade rumors after an underwhelming 7-9 season. The speculation came as a surprise after Cousins had one of the best years of his career, throwing for 35 touchdowns and 4,265 yards with a 67.6 completion percentage.

On Wednesday, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman tried to put to bed any lingering thoughts that Cousins wouldn’t be returning to the team in 2021.

“Kirk Cousins is our quarterback. I know there are a lot of rumors floating around out there,” Spielmen said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “… But I look forward to him with another year in this system and excited for what he’s going to bring to our team next year.”

The statement is one of the strongest made about any quarterback in the NFL this offseason. Clearly Spielman and the Vikings are committed to Cousins as he heads into the first season of his two-year, $66 million extension that he signed prior to the 2020 campaign.

The 32-year-old veteran quarterback addressed the rumors earlier this offseason, reminding reporters that this wasn’t the first time he’d had to deal with trade speculation.

“This isn’t my first rodeo, you know?” Cousins said in February. “I’m coming up on Year 10, so that’s not the first time that you’ve heard random reports that helped someone’s Twitter account get some notoriety.

“You kind of just say, ‘Hey, we’ll roll with whatever happens,’ and you try not to get too caught up in anything or caught up in the fact that it’s going to go a certain way.”

After Spielman’s comments, it looks like Cousins really won’t have anything to worry about.