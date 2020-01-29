The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Legendary Hall Of Fame DE Passes Away After Fighting Brain Cancer

NFL Hall of Famer Chris Doleman speaks during a radio interview.NEW YORK, NY - JULY 23: Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman attends the fifth annual SiriusXM Celebrity Fantasy Football Draft on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio at SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman passed away late Tuesday night after a battle with brain cancer, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Doleman was 58. Two years ago, he underwent brain surgery, which was later diagnosed as glioblastoma. Doleman battled the disease bravely before his passing.

A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Pitt in 1985, Doleman starred for the franchise from 1985-93 before finishing his career with the Vikings in 1999. He also had stints with the Atlanta Falcons (1994-95) and San Francisco 49ers (1996-98).

Overall, Doleman recorded 150.5 sacks in his illustrious career, reaching eight Pro Bowls and making first-team All-Pro three times. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s.

In 2012, Doleman was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. He is also a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor.

Already, there are tributes pouring in for Doleman across the football world, from former teammates and beyond.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Doleman’s family and friends, as well as the Minnesota Vikings’ family during this difficult time.

Rest in Peace, Chris.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.