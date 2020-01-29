Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman passed away late Tuesday night after a battle with brain cancer, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Doleman was 58. Two years ago, he underwent brain surgery, which was later diagnosed as glioblastoma. Doleman battled the disease bravely before his passing.

A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Pitt in 1985, Doleman starred for the franchise from 1985-93 before finishing his career with the Vikings in 1999. He also had stints with the Atlanta Falcons (1994-95) and San Francisco 49ers (1996-98).

We express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman’s family and friends upon his passing. pic.twitter.com/4smc4gn5PY — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 29, 2020

Overall, Doleman recorded 150.5 sacks in his illustrious career, reaching eight Pro Bowls and making first-team All-Pro three times. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s.

In 2012, Doleman was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. He is also a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor.

Already, there are tributes pouring in for Doleman across the football world, from former teammates and beyond.

You had a long battle, you fought the good fight. Now rest easy, my friend. #ChrisDoleman pic.twitter.com/kgoaoOafN3 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 29, 2020

RIP My Pitt brother. 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/AsdAd39wGA — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 29, 2020

Kobe Sunday and last night my guy Chris Doleman (we got baptized in the Jordan River together 3 years ago) . Condolences to his family. Another great man gone. Today will be tough. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Q9LL7bIbXz — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 29, 2020

Will always remember one the last times we were together w ⁦@Vikings⁩ @ProFootballHOF⁩ ⁦@ChrisDoleman56⁩ back in September. Dole passed late Tuesday night. Please keep his family in your prayers. Rest well Big Fella, you fought the good fight of Faith My Brother pic.twitter.com/TiWtjjtfqq — Greg Coleman (@gregcoleman8) January 29, 2020

I’m sadden tonight as I hear that my good Chris Doleman has passed. He was such a great person and friend. People, life is short. You never when it’s your time. Tell your love ones everyday that you love them. He will be truly missed. I Love you, Chris, RIP🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WX35t5JZLD — Victor Green (@VictorGreen21) January 29, 2020

When I started in the agent business as a young apprentice to David Falk, Chris Doleman was one of our only football clients. He was so kind, treated me like he treated David. Never would have known he was an NFL start. So sad to find out he passed. #ChrisDoleman — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 29, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Doleman’s family and friends, as well as the Minnesota Vikings’ family during this difficult time.

Rest in Peace, Chris.