Head NFL Trainer Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

As NFL teams prepare for training camps to open, some teams are finding positive coronavirus diagnoses among the players.

Unfortunately, the Minnesota Vikings just found out that one of their top trainers has been infected too. On Monday, the Vikings announced that head trainer and Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as have some of his family members.

“We learned over the weekend Minnesota Vikings Head Athletic Trainer and Vice President of Sports Medicine and the team’s Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman, along with members of his family, tested positive for COVID-19,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Eric immediately shared his results with the organization and began to follow the previously established comprehensive protocol created by the NFL and national and local health experts. Eric and his family are currently in self-quarantine and providing daily updates on their well-being…”

In a statement of his own, Sugarman explained that he is already in quarantine and only experiencing “mild symptoms.” He intends to return to the team after following all protocols.

Vikings’ head trainer and the team’s Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman, along with members of his family, tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/UjC4s4kfRf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2020

The announcement comes just a day after six NFL players were placed on the league’s “reserve/coronavirus” list.

As NFL veterans start reporting to camp in the days to come, it’s likely that coronavirus list will swell.

It may only be a matter of time before an important player or coach tests positive for coronavirus. What the NFL does after that is anyone’s guess.