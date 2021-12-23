Earlier this Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings placed running back Dalvin Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, he’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As for how long Cook will have to stay away from the Vikings’ facility, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport just revealed that Cook will be out for 10 days. That’s because he tested positive and is unvaccinated.

“Dalvin Cook did test positive,” Rapoport announced. “He’s out 10 days.”

This is an unfortunate development, but at least Cook can return for the Vikings’ game on Jan. 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings will lean heavily on Alexander Mattison this weekend against the Rams. In 13 games this season, he has 432 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Mattison was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Now, he’ll have the chance to show what he can do as a No. 1 running back.

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak addressed the team’s backfield this Thursday. Obviously, he’d love to have Cook at his disposal. On the other hand, he’s confident that Mattison can get the job done.

“I know he’s [Cook] going to be bummed out,” Kubiak said. “We’ll get him back at some point. … We have all the confidence in the world in Alexander Mattison.”

Kickoff for the Rams-Vikings game is at 1 p.m. ET.