Mike Florio Names NFL Head Coach With The Hottest Seat

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is underway but some head coaches are already feeling the heat after losing in Week 1. On Friday, ProFootballTalk‘s Mike Florio released his “hot-seat watch” for Week 2.

Among the coaches and general managers who may be in danger early in the year already are Zac Taylor (Bengals), David Culley (Texans), Urban Meyer (Jaguars), Vic Fangio (Broncos), Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) and Matt Nagy (Bears).

But it was Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer who he deemed to have the hottest seat. Florio said that a combination of factors have the team looking like it’s heading backwards. He believes that an 0-4 start is “realistic.”

“Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: Zimmer boasted about his defensive acumen before Week One, after repeatedly saying the team will be pretty good. Sunday in Cincinnati was pretty bad. Undisciplined play, inconsistent offense, and, ultimately, a misguided decision to treat midfield like the goal line with 50 seconds left in overtime — coupled with the failure to call time out when it was obvious that Joe Burrow had changed the play. With upcoming games against the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Browns, an 0-4 start is realistic. Which, obviously, would be even worse than last year’s 1-3…”

Mike Zimmer is 64-48-1 as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings since 2014. He’s taken the Vikings to the playoffs three times, including the NFC Championship in 2017.

But after going 7-9 in 2020, expectations were that Zimmer would have the Vikings on a rebound into the playoffs. Failing that, it may be hard for the team to justify keeping him.

Does Mike Zimmer have the hottest seat in the NFL right now?

[ProFootballTalk]