Earlier Tuesday night, Michigan insider Chris Balas reported that Harbaugh is expected to be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Harbaugh plans to meet with the Vikings later this week for an interview. According to the report from Balas, that meeting is “a formality” and Harbaugh will be offered the job.

So far, Balas is the only one to report Harbaugh has already made a decision on the Vikings job. However, there are plenty of other reporters hinting that Harbaugh feels good about his chances of landing the job.

Later Tuesday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the Harbaugh is up next on the Vikings interview list. He also said that the Michigan coach heads to Minnesota with “confidence” he’ll land the job.

“Next up: Jim Harbaugh, who heads to Minnesota with confidence that he’ll land the job. Time will tell,” Rapoport said.

Over the weekend, reports emerged suggesting Harbaugh was a candidate for the Vikings coaching opening. Since then, the rumors between he and the Vikings have been heating up over the past few days.

If the reports from Chris Balas and Ian Rapoport are to be believed, the Vikings could have a new head coach in the coming days.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan after taking the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff or will he be back in Ann Arbor for the 2022 season?