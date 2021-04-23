It doesn’t appear Dalvin Cook will be making a number change this season, despite reports. There’s probably a big reason why.

The NFL is making a change to its jersey-number policy. More positions, including running back, will be allowed to wear numbers 1-9. That means a player like Cook could make a change in coming years.

The former Florida State star donned No. 4 during his college football days. He then had to switch to No. 33 when he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings several years ago. There were reports indicating Cook was interested in returning to No. 4, but he won’t be making the change this off-season.

According to Pro Football Talk, it would cost Cook $1.5 million to buy the rest of his current jersey inventory. It’s safe to assume Cook is just fine sticking with his current number.

Amazingly, the NFL requires the players who change numbers to buy the unsold jerseys at their retail price. At most, players should have to reimburse the actual production costs. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2021

Popular players like Dalvin Cook are going to have a tough time making a jersey-number change ahead of this upcoming season. The costs are just too great. Less notable players will probably be in a better position to make number changes, though.

Regardless, it’s a bit disappointing we won’t get to see Cook in a No. 4 jersey later this year. Perhaps a change will take place in 2022.

The Vikings running back has become one of the best backs in the league these past two years. He ran for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.