The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Having Another Interview With 1 NFL Team

A closeup of Michigan college football head coach Jim Harbaugh wearing a Michigan hat and jacket.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines coaches against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan won 42-7. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

If the latest report is to be believed, the interest between Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings is mutual and real.

Harbaugh had an interview with the Vikings on Saturday. Now, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that he will interview with the team again on Wednesday.

This time around, the meeting will be in person, with Harbaugh flying to Minnesota.

After posting a 12-2 record while winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff at Michigan this season, Harbaugh has been linked to three NFL franchises.

First, it was the Las Vegas Raiders, who were said to be eyeing a splashy hire and considering Harbaugh. Las Vegas wound up hiring Josh McDaniels, but Harbaugh has also been connected to the Miami Dolphins and Vikings.

If he is indeed flying in to meet with Minnesota team brass, it stands to reason Harbaugh is very interested in making the leap back to the NFL. Either that, or he is pulling out all the stops to secure a lucrative new contract from UM.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.