Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Having Another Interview With 1 NFL Team

If the latest report is to be believed, the interest between Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings is mutual and real.

Harbaugh had an interview with the Vikings on Saturday. Now, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that he will interview with the team again on Wednesday.

This time around, the meeting will be in person, with Harbaugh flying to Minnesota.

The #Vikings plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources. The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2022

After posting a 12-2 record while winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff at Michigan this season, Harbaugh has been linked to three NFL franchises.

First, it was the Las Vegas Raiders, who were said to be eyeing a splashy hire and considering Harbaugh. Las Vegas wound up hiring Josh McDaniels, but Harbaugh has also been connected to the Miami Dolphins and Vikings.

If he is indeed flying in to meet with Minnesota team brass, it stands to reason Harbaugh is very interested in making the leap back to the NFL. Either that, or he is pulling out all the stops to secure a lucrative new contract from UM.