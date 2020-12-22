Justin Jefferson Clears The Air On His Kirk Cousins Comment

Justin Jefferson may have gotten frustrated with Kirk Cousins during Sunday’s game, but the rookie wide receiver said his hot mic comment is not indicative of any deeper divide between the two.

During last weekend’s loss to the Chicago Bears, Jefferson was heard cursing at Cousins after he threw late to him on an incompletion near the goal-line.

“F–K, Kirk! Come on! Throw the ball!” Jefferson was caught yelling by the FOX microphones.

After the game, Jefferson tweeted that his words were “being blown out of proportion” and this afternoon, he told reporters that there’s no issues between he and Cousins. The first-year standout was simply yelling in the heat of the moment.

"Kirk's my guy," says Justin Jefferson when asked about his hot mic moment from Sunday. Says there's no bad blood, just got emotional in the moment. — Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) December 22, 2020

In all honesty, this type of stuff probably happens at least once a game in the NFL. We just don’t usually get to hear it because crowd noise blocks out the on-field conversation.

Jefferson has put together a monster rookie campaign with the help of Cousins. Through 14 games, the former LSU star has 73 receptions for 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns.

Along with Adam Thielen, he’s given Minnesota one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver in the NFL.