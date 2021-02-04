Justin Jefferson Has A Message For Those Criticizing Kirk Cousins

It was an up-and-down season for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, who narrowly missed the playoffs after going 7-9.

While many criticized Cousins for being unable to take the Vikings to the playoffs, he has a staunch defender in rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In an interview with Jim Rome, Jefferson declared that Cousins doesn’t deserve

“He takes way more heat than he really deserves…” Jefferson told Rome. “To see the things that he has done, I really don’t know why he gets so much criticism. He’s the reason I have 1400 yards.”

Cousins threw for 4,265 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns while completing 67.6-percent of his passes. But he came up short in a number of big games that cost the Vikings a return trip to the postseason.

Kirk Cousins has two years left with the Minnesota Vikings after signing a contract extension with them in March 2020. But the team was clearly hoping to get more out of him than one playoff appearance in three years.

The Vikings can rather easily get out of the contract with Cousins after the 2021 season. It could very well be playoff or bust for him.

But Cousins will have to learn yet another new offense now that offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak has retired. The team has yet to announced his replacement.

Can Kirk Cousins lead the Vikings back to the playoffs in 2021?