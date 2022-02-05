Justin Jefferson Has Telling Comment About New Vikings Coach

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is already a fan of new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

O’Connell has been the Rams offensive coordinator under Sean McVay and is the second coach under his coaching tree to get a head-coaching gig.

The first one was Zac Taylor back in 2019 and he’s now led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his third year.

Jefferson has been watching the Rams’ offense and is liking what he’s seeing.

“I’ve been watching the Rams offense for a minute now,” Jefferson said via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “They get their playmakers the ball. They have some tremendous plays, Cooper Kupp wide open all the time. So I’m excited for it. This is my first head coach that’s going to be on the offensive side instead of the defensive side, so I’m happy.”

Jefferson just finished up his second season with the Vikings and had the best season of his career. He finished with 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns on 108 receptions.

Getting him happy about the future of the team is a big deal considering how great of a player he already is.