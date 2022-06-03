Justin Jefferson Has Telling Comment About Vikings Offense With Mike Zimmer Gone

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 22: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates following a touchdown catch during their game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

For the first two years of his NFL career, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was coached by Mike Zimmer. This year, he'll be led by Kevin O'Connell.

When discussing the Vikings' changes to the coaching staff this week, Jefferson made some interesting comments about the team's new offensive scheme.

It certainly sounds like Jefferson is a fan of these changes.

“We had an old-style offense last year,” Jefferson told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s 2022. You get into a new age and move to a new generation. Adding new things to the offense definitely allows us to be more comfortable with the offense and work in different areas of the fields.”

According to Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports, Jefferson expects more three-receiver looks in the passing game.

Jefferson added that Minnesota will be "less predictable" on offense next season.

Whether or not he intended to throw shade, Jefferson's comments seem like a minor jab at Zimmer's coaching methods.

Even though the Vikings were "predictable" on offense, Jefferson managed to have 196 catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

It'll be interesting to see if Jefferson can take his game to another level this fall.