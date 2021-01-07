Justin Jefferson Has A Blunt Message For NFL Fans

Minnesota Vikings star rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to issue a message for his fans.

Jefferson, like everyone in the United States, was overwhelmed by the scene at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. A mob of President Trump supporters swarmed the U.S. Capitol building, breaking into the building while shattering glass. One woman has reportedly been killed in the middle of the chaos.

With many people voicing their opinions on the day’s events, athletes are rightfully joining in. Of course, this often leads to “fans” on Twitter telling them to “stick to sports.”

Jefferson had a blunt message for those “fans” on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

“Stop saying stick to football like that’s our only purpose on this earth. We (football players) have every right to speak on whatever we feel no matter the situation,” he tweeted.

Jefferson is of course 100 percent right.

Anyone with a big platform should not take that responsibility lightly, but football players (or any athlete) have just as much of a right to voice their opinion as the next person.