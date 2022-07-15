Justin Jefferson Names His Top 5 Wide Receivers In NFL

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 22: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates following a touchdown catch during their game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Justin Jefferson has been one of the most productive receivers since joining the NFL.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has lived up to the hype and then some.

Jefferson's racked up over 1,400 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons, plus 17 combined touchdowns during that time.

He also already considers himself to be a top-five wide receiver. In fact, he put himself in the top three when he was asked to name the five best receivers in the NFL during a wide-ranging interview with Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp.

"1. Davante Adams 2. Me 3. Cooper Kupp or Ja’Marr Chase are interchangeable 5. Stefon Diggs," Jefferson said.

Hey, when you've put up that kind of production, you deserve to be in anyone's top five receiver list.

Jefferson will likely be gunning for that top spot this coming season when he looks to try and get closer to racking up 2,000 yards for the first time.