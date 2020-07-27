NFL Draft 1st Round Wide Receiver Placed On COVID-19 List

One of the top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson is among the players put on the list.

Jefferson, 21, was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU Tigers star was one of the best wide receivers in college football last season. Jefferson helped lead the Tigers to a College Football Playoff national championship.

The Vikings announced that Jefferson is one of four players put on the COVID-19 list. Joining him are tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole II and offensive lineman Tyler Higby.

The Vikings provided details on what this list means:

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

NFL teams are currently preparing to start training camp. Players have begun to report to facilities today.