Justin Jefferson Reacts To Being Passed Up By Philadelphia Eagles

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles used the 21st pick on Jalen Reagor. One pick later, the Minnesota Vikings selected Justin Jefferson.

Reagor has struggled to make a consistent impact in the NFL. Jefferson, meanwhile, has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the league in such short time.

Since the Eagles and Vikings will square off in Week 2, Jefferson was asked about Philadelphia passing up on him during the draft.

Jefferson admit that he was surprised the Eagles didn't select him. At the end of the day though, he's happy in Minnesota.

"Every mock draft had me going to Philly, so when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call, and it being Minnesota, it was definitely a shocker. But I’m definitely happy — way happier — to be here than there,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson also said that he's "excited" for the Vikings' upcoming showdown with the Eagles.

In Week 1, Jefferson had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll try to have a repeat performance in the City of Brotherly Love on Monday night.