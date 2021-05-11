Nearly two weeks ago, the Chicago Bears traded up with the New York Giants to take Ohio State QB Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick.

However, they weren’t the only NFC team interested in grabbing him on Draft Day. According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Minnesota Vikings were prepared to take Fields if he continued to slide to No. 14.

On Tuesday afternoon, FS1 host Colin Cowherd asked Vikings wide receiver about the team reportedly showing interest in Fields. “Were you surprised to hear the Vikings were interested in Justin Fields?” Cowherd asked.

Jefferson pulled no punches, making it clear that current starting quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t getting any younger.

“No, we have to build on for after Kirk. Having Justin brings a little more pressure to the other teams by having a dominant QB like he is,” Jefferson said.

.@ColinCowherd: Were you surprised to hear the Vikings were interested in Justin Fields?@JJettas2: No, we have to build on for after Kirk. Having Justin brings a little more pressure to other teams by having a dominant QB like he is pic.twitter.com/REMfDMLcku — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 11, 2021

At just 32 years old, Cousins still has plenty of football left in front of him. Of course, at the NFL level, if there’s a chance to improve your team’s quarterback play that’s always a good thing to think about.

In the end, the Vikings sat back and watched as the Bears jumped up in the 2021 draft to select the former Ohio State star quarterback.

Meanwhile, Jefferson seemed to be just fine with Cousins last season. He set an NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards.