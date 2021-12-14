Justin Jefferson Has A Clear Message For Odell Beckham Jr’s Critics

Odell Beckham Jr. has now been with the Los Angeles Rams for a few weeks and he looks more and more comfortable every game. A touchdown in the first half of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was just the latest evidence of that.

The score was also an opportunity for one of Beckham’s defenders to say something publicly.

Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson was tuned into the Monday Night Football matchup and saw Beckham haul in a 2-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. He then took to social media to send out a message to those that doubted the former All-Pro wideout.

“OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS,” Jefferson wrote on Twitter Monday.

Jefferson, a former LSU star, has been a staunch defender of Beckham, also a fellow Tiger. When Beckham was in the middle of his spat with the Cleveland Browns earlier this season, the Vikings receiver wore a “Free Odell” sweatshirt while warming up before a game.

Odell eventually got his “freedom” and signed in free agency with the Rams ahead of a Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He’s slowly integrated himself into Sean McVay’s offense and has been able to make more of an impact each time he plays.

Through a little more than three games with the Rams, Beckham has 13 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns. While with the Browns for six games in 2021, the 29-year-old made just 17 receptions for 232 yards and no scores.

Alongside receivers like Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, with a quarterback like Matthew Stafford, Beckham is able to make a major impact in the Rams passing game. He’ll be among LA’s most important offensive contributors down the stretch as the organization eyes a deep postseason run.