Justin Jefferson Tweets About Cussing Out Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a tough loss on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Chicago Bears, 33-27. Minnesota is now 6-8 on the season.

While it’s been a disappointing season for the Vikings, the NFC North franchise does have one big bright spot: rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson is the clear favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, as he’s already set multiple Vikings rookie wideout records (extra impressive considering Randy Moss’ rookie year). The former LSU Tigers star had another big game on Sunday, catching 8 passes for 104 yards but no touchdowns.

During one moment in the game, Jefferson was clearly frustrated with his quarterback. He could be heard cussing out Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“F–K, Kirk! Come on! Throw the ball!” Jefferson was heard saying.

While the audio was clear, Jefferson made sure to clarify that he didn’t mean anything by it. He took to Twitter following the game.

“y’all love blowing stuff out off proportion. And I ain’t no diva don’t get it twisted,” Jefferson tweeted.

That’s a fair response, honestly.

What Jefferson said to Cousins might not be suitable for network television, but it’s pretty typical during a game. And his relationship with Cousins is clearly a good one considering the chemistry they have this season.