Kevin O’Connell Was Asked About Kirk Cousins On Thursday

Now that Kevin O’Connell is the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, his first priority will be settling the team’s quarterback position. Specifically, determining whether he and incumbent Kirk Cousins can win together.

Judging by O’Connell’s initial thoughts on the matter, it looks like he and Cousins are off to a good start. Speaking to the media today, the newly-minted Vikings coach said he’s “excited” to coach Cousins and plans to build the offense around him.

“I know he’s under contract and I’m excited to coach him. We’ve already started thinking about how we’re going to build those systems for him and our other quarterbacks,” O’Connell said. “I’m anticipating Kirk being a part of what we do.”

O’Connell didn’t really have much of a choice though. Cousins’ contract is fully guaranteed this year. The Vikings couldn’t cut him even if the two were enemies.

Kirk Cousins went 8-8 as a starter in 2021 as the Vikings narrowly missed the playoffs. He completed 66.3-percent of his passes for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns, making his third Pro Bowl in the process.

But the team’s inability to reach the playoffs for the second year in a row led to head coach Mike Zimmer getting fired.

Now it’s going to be Kevin O’Connell’s job to make sure Kirk Cousins gives the Vikings their money’s worth.

Though after his contract expires, who knows whether the Vikings will keep going with him or not?