Kirk Cousins Clarifies His Controversial Comments On COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took time this afternoon to clarify his recent comments on COVID-19 and mask wearing.

Back in July, Cousins spoke with Kyle Brandt for his “10 Questions” podcast for The Ringer. In the interview, he expressed he wasn’t overly concerned about COVID-19 and wearing a mask, though he did say he cared “about being respectful to other people.”

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life,” Cousins said. “If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

When Cousins’ comments were made public today, the veteran quarterback took some serious backlash from fans and the media. However, he said this afternoon he didn’t speak as clearly as he wanted to.

“Admittedly I probably wasn’t as clear as I would have liked to have been,” Cousins said, via Pro Football Talk. “But what I wanted to say then, and what I would echo again now, is that while the virus does not give me a great amount of personal fear, there’s still great reason for me to engage in wearing a mask and social distancing and washing my hands as frequently as I can and following protocols that have been set in place. Obviously, to be respectful and considerate of other people, which is very important, but then also to be available for all 16 games this fall because as the protocol is set up if a player were to test positive they would be potentially out of the game or games. “There’s plenty of reasons to wear a mask, social distance and be very vigilant to help stop the spread of the virus. That was the heart behind what I was trying to say in July. Admittedly, I didn’t say it as clear as I would have liked to. So I want to share that same message again, and hopefully articulate it a little bit better. That has always been heart and is again now.”

Addressing his feelings on masks in particular, Cousins said, “I was addressing my own personal perspective. Everybody’s different, and that’s what I was trying to say. You know there are many risk factors and other factors that would affect one’s approach. I have family friends who take a very different approach because of risk factors. Obviously, everybody’s in a different place.

“We don’t want anybody to get the virus so we can have the best team possible on Sundays.”

Kirk Cousins has publicly professed his faith in God before, and that likely explains why he says he is at peace with dying. As long as he is actually following safety protocols, that’s all that matters.

What he personally thinks about the virus isn’t as important as if he chooses to follow regulations.