Kirk Cousins On Mask Wearing, Lack Of COVID-19 Concerns: ‘If I Die, I Die’

While most people in the NFL appear to be working hard to try and have a safe, successful season in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made a very questionable statement, calling into question how well masks work. He also says he is taking a “survival of the fittest” approach to the pandemic.

Early on in the pandemic there was some confusion about the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of the virus, but it has become extremely clear as we’ve gone along. New York, which was devastated by the virus early on, mandated masks, and has done an incredible job of curbing the virus over the last few months. Other areas without mask mandates have struggled to contain the spread.

People like Cousins, a healthy 32-year old, are not at great risk from COVID-19, but we also don’t know much about the long term effects of the virus. Even if he’s at little personal risk, it is very difficult to go about your daily life without interacting with those that are. Older people, and young people with underlying health conditions, some of whom may very well be his teammates, are at significant risk from the pandemic.

Cousins appeared on Kyle Brandt’s new podcast for The Ringer, “10 Questions.” During the appearance, he basically reverse-quoted Rocky IV villain Ivan Drago, when asked about his concerns about the virus. “If I die, I die,” the quarterback said. “I kind of have peace about that.”

How much would @KirkCousins8 spend for a private concert with Creed? Find out on #10Questions With @KyleBrandt: pic.twitter.com/q54MhHDngr — The Ringer (@ringer) September 2, 2020

When asked his level of concern from 1-10, in which ‘1’ is for people who believe “Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings,” Cousins said he was at a .000001, but that he wants to “respect what other people’s concerns are.”

Luckily, it sounds like Cousins is open to wearing masks, if only to assuage the concerns of others, saying that the move is “really about being respectful to other people,” and “has nothing do with my own personal thoughts.”

While Kirk Cousins may be taking a “survival of the fittest” approach, most experts have shot down that idea as a nationwide strategy. Trying to move for herd immunity, in which the majority of the population contracts the virus in order to simultaneously obtain the antibodies to become immune to it, could wind up killing upwards of 2 million Americans, The Washington Post warns.

We have high-level healthcare in order to keep people from dying from treatable and preventable illness. We moved past “survival of the fittest” long, long ago. Please wear a mask, if not for yourself, for the vulnerable around you.

