Kirk Cousins Is Getting Destroyed For His Performance Today

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has had better days than today during his NFL career. Far, far better days.

Late in the third quarter, the Vikings are trailing the Indianapolis Colts 18-3 and are on the verge of starting the season 0-2. Cousins is the major reason why the offense has been so lifeless today.

The veteran signal caller is 6-of-20 passing for 59 yards and three interceptions. Three of those completions and 31 of those yards came on the opening drive of the game.

Cousins has taken his share of media criticism over the years, and today the pummeling is coming in at a fever pitch.

My question about Kirk Cousins will always be this: What is the point of paying him at the level of a top-6 QB if he needs near-PERFECT circumstances around him to win? If a QB isn't good enough to carry + elevate teammates, why not find a cheaper option for cap/roster purposes? — Phil Mackey (@PhilMackey) September 20, 2020

robert smith just said kirk cousins doesn't have confidence in receivers other than thielen. as i typed this, cousins threw another pick. the nerve it would take for cousins to not have confidence in anyone else. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 20, 2020

Two weeks, two safeties on Kirk Cousins. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 20, 2020

Kirk cousins is ass — betz (@alltwentytwo) September 20, 2020

QB rating if a player drops back and spikes the ball into the turf on every single dropback… 39.6 Kirk Cousins in 1st half… 6.4 pic.twitter.com/lCMIo3ps8t — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) September 20, 2020

Kirk Cousins QB play makes my eyes bleed — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 20, 2020

Kirk Cousins throwing Tip Drill interceptions like Nelly & the St. Lunatics are in the secondary with double coverage! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 20, 2020

Kirk Cousins today: 6 of 20, 59 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 2 sacks, one of which was a safety. Colts defense has 5 quarterback hits and 9 passes defended. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 20, 2020

Cousins went through some bad performances early in the 2019 season and eventually picked things up. He even played maybe the best game of his career in the NFC Wild Card win over the New Orleans Saints.

We expect he has some much better football ahead of him. He’d better have, or it is going to be a long season for the Purple and Gold.