Kirk Cousins Is Getting Destroyed For His Performance Today

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throwing a pass.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws the ball in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has had better days than today during his NFL career. Far, far better days.

Late in the third quarter, the Vikings are trailing the Indianapolis Colts 18-3 and are on the verge of starting the season 0-2. Cousins is the major reason why the offense has been so lifeless today.

The veteran signal caller is 6-of-20 passing for 59 yards and three interceptions. Three of those completions and 31 of those yards came on the opening drive of the game.

Cousins has taken his share of media criticism over the years, and today the pummeling is coming in at a fever pitch.

Check out some of it below.

Cousins went through some bad performances early in the 2019 season and eventually picked things up. He even played maybe the best game of his career in the NFC Wild Card win over the New Orleans Saints.

We expect he has some much better football ahead of him. He’d better have, or it is going to be a long season for the Purple and Gold.


