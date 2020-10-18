Kirk Cousins Is Getting Ripped For His Performance Today

Kirk Cousins has always been a pretty inconsistent quarterback, regularly mixing in shaky performances with strong ones.

This year, it seems like Cousins has been poor way more than he’s been good. This afternoon, he’s been horrendous through the first half against the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins has tossed three interceptions as Minnesota has fallen behind 20-0. The only good news for the Vikings is Atlanta has been historically bad at closing out games this season.

Overall, Cousins has seen better days. He’s in the process of getting roasted on Twitter right now as a result of his brutal half of football.

losing diggs took the vikings from being loaded to merely having a very good receiver, very good back and rather promising rookie receiver. and kirk cousins needs "loaded" to make it work. https://t.co/VrEY7tu5tY — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 18, 2020

The Vikings could have let Kirk Cousins play out the last year of his contract. They instead extended him through 2022. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 18, 2020

The Minnesota Vikings extended Kirk Cousins in the offseason. — Cian (@Cianaf) October 18, 2020

I will never start Kirk Cousins again. I will never start Kirk Cousins again. I will never start Kirk Cousins again. I will never start Kirk Cousins again. I will never start Kirk Cousins again. I will never start Kirk Cousins again. I will never start Kirk Cousins again. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 18, 2020

Imagine handing Kirk Cousins a blank check thinking that would cure whatever ails you — Dan Graca (@DanGraca) October 18, 2020

Making things even worse for Minnesota is the fact they extended Cousins through 2022. It makes it harder to move on from him this offseason, unless they want to eat a substantial portion of salary.

Couple of people have asked about Cousins contract for next year. He's not cuttable at all unless the #Vikings want to eat a ton of salary. $20M dead to trade so if you can find a trade partner that is possible. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 18, 2020

We’ve seen Cousins bounce back from bad halves before. Maybe today is another one of those days.

If it isn’t, the grumbling in Minnesota will grow louder.