The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kirk Cousins Is Getting Ripped For His Performance Today

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throwing a pass.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws the ball in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins has always been a pretty inconsistent quarterback, regularly mixing in shaky performances with strong ones.

This year, it seems like Cousins has been poor way more than he’s been good. This afternoon, he’s been horrendous through the first half against the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins has tossed three interceptions as Minnesota has fallen behind 20-0. The only good news for the Vikings is Atlanta has been historically bad at closing out games this season.

Overall, Cousins has seen better days. He’s in the process of getting roasted on Twitter right now as a result of his brutal half of football.

Making things even worse for Minnesota is the fact they extended Cousins through 2022. It makes it harder to move on from him this offseason, unless they want to eat a substantial portion of salary.

We’ve seen Cousins bounce back from bad halves before. Maybe today is another one of those days.

If it isn’t, the grumbling in Minnesota will grow louder.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.