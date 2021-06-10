Kirk Cousins Has Promise For Rookie QB Kellen Mond

Kirk Cousins is locked in as the Minnesota Vikings‘ starting quarterback at the moment. The team did make an investment at the position in the NFL Draft, though, taking Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond in the third round.

Mond never really flirted with first-round consideration, but he had some major fans during the NFL Draft process. Some believe he could be the hidden gem of this quarterback class, a strong one that features the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, and Justin Fields.

Some veteran quarterbacks bristle at the idea of their teams bringing in their potential replacement in the draft. Others embrace the situation and try and be good mentors. It sounds like the 32-year old Cousins is in the latter camp.

“There was good communication through the process, and Kellen’s been great, working hard and picking up our offense quickly,” Cousins said on Wednesday, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “So, it’s been a good process.”

If Kirk Cousins was disappointed that the #Vikings drafted Kellen Mond, he's not letting on about it. In his first comments since Mond was selected, Cousins today vowed to be "an open book" in helping the rookie get acclimated to the NFL. https://t.co/sQv4K8Q3by — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) June 9, 2021

Kirk Cousins compared the situation to his own as a rookie in Washington back in 2012. The team drafted he and first-rounder Robert Griffin III that year, adding them to a quarterback room with veteran Rex Grossman, who remained with the team until 2013.

“You’re an open book, you’re helpful and you’re there and make yourself available,” Cousins said. “I had Rex Grossman when I was a rookie… It was great to be able to learn from him, and he was a big part of my early development as a football player. “I really took every word he said to heart because I felt he’d been there, done that and he should know what it looked like. I hung on his every word. I’ve been there and want to certainly be that same resource whenever possible.”

Now he says he’ll do the same for Mond, even if the former Aggie winds up taking the Minnesota Vikings’ QB1 job one day.

