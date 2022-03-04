Report: Kirk Cousins Not Expected To Give Vikings ‘Hometown Discount’

If Kirk Cousins is going to go stay with the Minnesota Vikings beyond the 2022 season, it won’t be for pennies.

Per Chad Graff of The Athletic, if Cousins is to stay in Minnesota, it won’t be because of a hometown discount. He wants to maximize his value as he’s always done throughout his career.

What we heard at the combine this week: Don’t expect Kirk Cousins to sign for a discount, an interesting Vikings hire, and more. Story: https://t.co/PnxZWYEizn — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 3, 2022

Cousins wants to be paid at the market rate for quarterbacks which continues to go up.

Derek Carr wants upwards of $40M per season and if the Raiders give him that, Graff reports that Cousins would want to be in that same ballpark.

Despite the Vikings not making the playoffs this season, Cousins still played well, statistically speaking. He finished the season with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 4,221 yards through the air.

This was the sixth time in the last seven seasons that Cousins has gone over 4,000 yards passing.

Minnesota has a brand new regime in town this season with no loyalty to Cousins. This promises to be quite the storyline during the offseason.