Kirk Cousins Responds To General Manager's Viral Comments

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 14: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins doesn't appear to have earned the trust of Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Earlier this offseason, Adofo-Mensah had a few troubling comments about Cousins.

“I’ll be frank,” Adofo-Mensah told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.”

He went on to say Cousins is a good quarterback, but not anywhere close to the level of Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes.

That may be true, but it's not something you want to hear from your GM if you're the quarterback.

Cousins, however, isn't giving it too much thought.

“I haven’t given it much thought with training camp being so busy and consuming so much of my time. I’m not too concerned about it,” Cousins said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Spoken like a true pro.

Sure, Cousins isn't some generational talent, but he's a top-15 quarterback in the NFL right now.

Now, the Vikings quarterback will be on a mission to prove the Vikings GM wrong.