Kirk Cousins Reveals What He Wants To Add To His Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins has been in the NFL for over a decade. Though he's not getting any younger, that won't stop him from adding new moves to his repertoire.

Speaking to the media this week, Cousins revealed that he'd like to use his legs a bit more during games.

Cousins believes he's a better runner than he gives himself credit for, and for that reason, he should utilize his rushing ability a bit more.

“I think I’m a little more capable to run than I give myself credit for, or than maybe I tap into,” Cousins said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve always gone back and tried to study how can I be more of a runner. But honestly it’s a razor’s edge because you start to be that guy, are you staying healthy? Are you missing open people? Is Justin Jefferson not getting the ball anymore because I’m running? As long as you’re moving the football and you’re effective I don’t think you need to hunt those opportunities, but certainly when they present themselves, guys are covered, it’s the right coverage to do it against, certainly you want to instinctively be ready to take off and make a play.

"It’s an area of my game I’d love to tap into a little more, but I’ve been saying that a few years now, and I think ultimately you’ve just got to play the way you know how to play.”

Cousins has seven carries for 23 yards and a touchdown this season. Back in 2017, he had 179 yards and four scores on the ground.

One of the benefits of running the football is that it puts more stress on the opposing defense. That's why Cousins is ready to tap into this side of his game.

The Vikings will be back in action this Sunday against the Dolphins. We'll see then if Cousins stays true to his word.