The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kirk Cousins Shares Honest Admission On Controversial Penalty

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon.DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

This past weekend, the officiating crew for the Lions-Vikings game might have made the worst call the league has seen this season. It was such a bad call by the refs that even Kirk Cousins, who benefited from it, agrees it was a mistake.

Minnesota went for it on fourth-and-goal with a little over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Detroit safety Tracy Walker broke through and had a clear shot to hit Cousins. It wasn’t a dirty hit by any means, yet the officials threw a flag for roughing the passer.

Shortly after that roughing the passer was called, the Vikings scored a touchdown to stretch their lead over the Lions.

Following the win on Sunday, Cousins admit that it wasn’t really roughing the passer. In fact, he told Walker that he didn’t agree with the call.

“I said to the player who tackled me, ‘I don’t necessarily agree with that call but I’ll take it,'” Cousins told reporters.

Well, he’s not the only one who thought it was an egregious call. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg tweeted “I’ve seen a lot of terrible roughing the passer calls but the one on the Lions just now may have been the worst.” 

That call may not have been the reason why Minnesota defeated Detroit on Sunday, but it definitely helped its cause. Hopefully NFL officials can avoid making that type of mistake now that playoff football is finally here.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.