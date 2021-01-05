Kirk Cousins Shares Honest Admission On Controversial Penalty

This past weekend, the officiating crew for the Lions-Vikings game might have made the worst call the league has seen this season. It was such a bad call by the refs that even Kirk Cousins, who benefited from it, agrees it was a mistake.

Minnesota went for it on fourth-and-goal with a little over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Detroit safety Tracy Walker broke through and had a clear shot to hit Cousins. It wasn’t a dirty hit by any means, yet the officials threw a flag for roughing the passer.

Shortly after that roughing the passer was called, the Vikings scored a touchdown to stretch their lead over the Lions.

Following the win on Sunday, Cousins admit that it wasn’t really roughing the passer. In fact, he told Walker that he didn’t agree with the call.

“I said to the player who tackled me, ‘I don’t necessarily agree with that call but I’ll take it,'” Cousins told reporters.

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on the roughing the passer call: "I said to the player who tackled me, "I don't necessarily agree with that call but I'll take it.'' — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 3, 2021

Well, he’s not the only one who thought it was an egregious call. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg tweeted “I’ve seen a lot of terrible roughing the passer calls but the one on the Lions just now may have been the worst.”

That call may not have been the reason why Minnesota defeated Detroit on Sunday, but it definitely helped its cause. Hopefully NFL officials can avoid making that type of mistake now that playoff football is finally here.