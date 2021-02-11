Kirk Cousins Shares Honest Reaction To The Trade Rumors

The quarterback market in the NFL seems to be all over the place, with several names being mentioned in potential trades.

We’ve all heard the Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz Trade talk, but that’s not all. Last week, reports broke that the San Francisco 49ers were interested in trading for Kirk Cousins if the Minnesota Vikings were willing to negotiate.

Well, Cousins heard about those trade rumors and wasn’t too impressed. He’s been around the league for a while, but made it pretty clear he doesn’t think he’s leaving the Vikings any time soon.

“This isn’t my first rodeo, you know? Cousins said. “I’m coming up on Year 10, so that’s not the first time that you’ve heard random reports that helped someone’s Twitter account get some notoriety.

“You kind of just say, ‘Hey, we’ll roll with whatever happens,’ and you try not to get too caught up in anything or caught up in the fact that it’s going to go a certain way.”

And here is Cousins’ response to PA asking about handling offseason trade chatter from the outside. He states his desire to be in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/yxepybHXZ7 — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) February 11, 2021

In his ninth NFL season, Cousins arguably had his best statistical year in 2020 — throwing for 4,265 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns.

He and the Vikings offense caught fire over the back half of the season. However, the team’s defense struggled to keep opponents from finding the endzone.

In the end, the Vikings finished with a 7-9 record after starting the season 1-5.