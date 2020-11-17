The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Justin Jefferson’s Big Performance

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having a tremendous rookie season, which is no surprise to Kirk Herbstreit.

Back in March, Herbstreit warned NFL teams not to sleep on the LSU star. Jefferson had put up 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns to help lead the Tigers to a national championship.

‘[It would] be tough for me to pass on him if I needed a playmaker,” Herbstreit said of Jefferson at the time.

Fast forward to last night. Jefferson joined Randy Moss as the only Vikings rookies to record a 100-yard receiving game on Monday Night Football.

Jefferson has tallied four 100-yard efforts in his first nine NFL games. Herbstreit acknowledged the rookie’s impact late Monday night.

After starting 1-5, the Vikings have won three games in a row to move to 4-5 and insert themselves into the NFC playoff chase. Jefferson has been a major part of the team’s success this year.

If Minnesota is to make a late playoff push, no doubt the rookie wideout will continue to play a huge role.


