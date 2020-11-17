Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Justin Jefferson’s Big Performance

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having a tremendous rookie season, which is no surprise to Kirk Herbstreit.

Back in March, Herbstreit warned NFL teams not to sleep on the LSU star. Jefferson had put up 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns to help lead the Tigers to a national championship.

‘[It would] be tough for me to pass on him if I needed a playmaker,” Herbstreit said of Jefferson at the time.

Deep and talented group of WR’s in this years draft…teams need to be VERY careful with this guy. Be tough for me to pass on him if I needed a playmaker. Kid has IT. Straw that mixes the drink kind of guy. Plays with an energy and confidence that can impact the entire offense! https://t.co/MW7WflNTNS — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) March 2, 2020

Fast forward to last night. Jefferson joined Randy Moss as the only Vikings rookies to record a 100-yard receiving game on Monday Night Football.

Jefferson has tallied four 100-yard efforts in his first nine NFL games. Herbstreit acknowledged the rookie’s impact late Monday night.

After starting 1-5, the Vikings have won three games in a row to move to 4-5 and insert themselves into the NFC playoff chase. Jefferson has been a major part of the team’s success this year.

If Minnesota is to make a late playoff push, no doubt the rookie wideout will continue to play a huge role.