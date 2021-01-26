Kyle Rudolph Addresses His Future With The Vikings

The Vikings need to create more cap space this off-season, and tight end Kyle Rudolph could be a casualty because of it.

Rudolph signed a four-year, $36-million extension with Minnesota ahead of the 2019 season following an impressive 2018 performance. The Vikings tight end is already halfway through that extension.

Minnesota’s offense hasn’t utilized Rudolph all too much these past two years. This season, he caught just 28 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

The Vikings may wind up choosing to cut Rudolph this off-season to clear cap space. If that comes to fruition, Rudolph understands the decision but also feels worthy of the money he’s currently being paid.

“I’m realistic,” Rudolph said, via Pro Football Talk. “I see both sides. I’m looking at this situation like hey we’re paying this guy a lot of money and you’re not using him so why are we paying him a lot of money? . . . I think I’m worth every dime of my contract, that doesn’t mean that I’m used to my potential and I’m used to do what I do well.”

The 31-year-old Kyle Rudolph will garner plenty of interest if the Vikings move on from him this off-season.

Just three seasons ago, Rudolph had over 500 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Minnesota can’t afford to keep all its players for the 2021 season, though. Rudolph’s costly contract could warrant a release in coming weeks.