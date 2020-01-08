Kyle Rudolph ‘Disappointed’ By What Happened To His Gloves

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Vikings surprised the NFL world by taking down the Saints in New Orleans to advance to the NFC’s Divisional Round.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins hit wide receiver Adam Thielen on a 43-yard pass to set the Vikings up at the Vikings’ 2-yard line in overtime. After going backwards on the first two plays, Cousins found tight end Kyle Rudolph in the corner of the end-zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Following the game, Rudolph revealed he gave his game-worn gloves to a member of the media who said the gloves were for a charity benefit. Unfortunately, just a few days later, those gloves showed up on eBay.

Rudolph wasn’t happy about it.

“I saw this…it’s disappointing,” Rudolph said.

“A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later.”

I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later.. https://t.co/JCTO0OWM5n — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

Thankfully, the person who allegedly bought the gloves said he would be willing to donate them to charity after finding out why they were on eBay in the first place.

@KyleRudolph82 I’m the guy who bought them. I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice. — Jason King (@kingy1940) January 8, 2020

Faith in humanity can be restored – at least for now.