Kyle Rudolph Uses 1 Word To Describe The Vikings’ Season

The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2020 season as a contender in the NFC North and a potential playoff team.

Seven weeks later, the Vikings are now in contention to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft instead. It’s been a rough year for Minnesota, which sits at 1-5 on the season.

Former star tight end Kyle Rudolph knows the team isn’t living up to its preseason hype. However, he knows just how close the Vikings have come in a few huge games this year.

The Vikings had one-point losses against the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans – both of which were undefeated when Minnesota played them.

Here’s what Rudolph had to say about the season, via Pro Football Talk:

“I think if I had to describe this season in one word it would be ‘frustrating,’” he said. “And I would say frustrating because when you look at the body of work that we’ve had over the last six weeks here, you sit here at 1-5 but you look at the fact that we’ve played three teams that were three of the last undefeated teams. We were in each of those games lost two of them by one point.”

If Minnesota wants to make the playoffs this season, it might have to go undefeated over the final 10 games of the season.

Next up for the Vikings is a must-win contest against division-rival Green Bay.