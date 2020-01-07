Kyle Shanahan Has Message For Those Who Criticize Kirk Cousins

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants people to know that his team will not take Kirk Cousins lightly.

Cousins performed well on Wild Card Weekend against the New Orleans Saints, completing 19-of-31 pass attempts for 242 yards and a touchdown.

While there are still a few skeptics out there wondering if Cousins is a legitimate star at quarterback, Shanahan made it clear that he believes Cousins is a winner.

Shanahan was asked about all the criticism that Cousins has faced in recent years.

“I just laugh at it. I think Kirk’s won plenty of big games,” Shanahan said. “I just watch how people look on tape and I go with how good they look, not what their record is on Monday night.”

Shanahan worked alongside Cousins when he was the offensive coordinator of the Washington Redskins.

Cousins has shown that he can win in the playoffs, but the odds will be stacked against him this weekend once again.

San Francisco is the No. 1 seed in the NFC for a reason. Not only do the 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, Shanahan has built an identity for his offense.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Vikings game is at 4:35 p.m. E.T on Saturday from Levi’s Stadium.