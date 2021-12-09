Longtime NFL Head Coach Might Be On His Way Out

NFL head coaches that avoid consistently losing tend to get a longer leash in the NFL than their 10-plus-loss-per-year counterparts. But one head coach who is struggling to meet expectations despite a solid track record could be facing his final year at the helm.

On Thursday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk suggested that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer might be on the way out. He pointed to Zimmer’s uneven record in taking the Vikings to the playoffs but their recent struggles in particular.

The Vikings are 5-7 on the season – well out of contention for the NFC North and one game behind in the wildcard race. Their most recent loss came against the previously winless Detroit Lions, who beat the Vikings on the final play of the game.

Florio indicated that Zimmer could be at risk of losing his job this offseason if the Vikings lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football tomorrow. He believes that failing to make the playoffs will probably spell an end to Zimmer’s tenure, regardless of tomorrow’s outcome.

They've led in all 12 games but have lost seven of them. If the Vikings fail to make it to the postseason, will a coaching change happen? https://t.co/0SSITXspgL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2021

Mike Zimmer was hired as head coach of the Vikings in 2014 after nearly 35 years of assistant coaching. In his first six years with the team, Zimmer led the Vikings to two NFC North titles and a 2017 NFC Championship Game appearance.

But Zimmer has only taken the Vikings to the playoffs three times out of seven seasons thus far. His record is a respectable 69-54-1 but is 12-16 over the last two seasons.

The Vikings missed the playoffs last year. Missing the playoffs again might not have a lot of fans hurting if the team fires him.

Is Mike Zimmer at risk of firing this year?