Look: Major Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium On Sunday

The Vikings might have beaten the Carolina Panthers on the field, but a Minnesota fan took a massive L in a concourse brawl during the game.

The full melee can be seen below. It looks like it occurred somewhere on the 100 level concourse at Bank of America Stadium during today’s game, which the Vikings won 34-28 in overtime.

It is tough to tell exactly what happened, but the one Viking fan at the beginning of the video with the white hat winds up getting knocked out after he was first knocked onto the ground and tried to get up.

Panthers vs Vikings Brawl 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/11MewaOYtf — Eli Jones (@EliJones20) October 17, 2021

As far as fan fights go, this is a pretty significant one. Wonder if we’ll get more details on what happened trickling out in the coming days.

It’s too bad these people were too busy beating the hell out of each other to enjoy a pretty entertaining game. The Panthers drove down and tied things up at 28 in the final minute of regulation, only to have the Vikings get in position for a game-winning field goal attempt.

Minnesota missed the kick, but wound up winning anyway in overtime in a Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn touchdown pass.