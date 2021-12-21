Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Justin Jefferson’s Pre-Game Outfit

Kurt Warner isn’t the only one making a fashion statement during the primetime games today. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson decided to make a statement of his own.

Prior to the game, Jefferson was seen wearing a Randy Moss Pro Bowl jersey from his time with the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson is currently second in the NFL in receiving yards and expected to make his second straight Pro Bowl.

Moss was in attendance since ESPN is covering tonight’s Vikings-Bears game. He soon spotted Jefferson and embraced Minnesota’s star wideout in a big hug.

Incidentally, Jefferson was a college teammate of Moss’ son, tight end Thaddeus Moss. It must be pretty special to meet the man himself.

Fans on Twitter loved the sight as well:

“Best WR in the NFL right there and no I do not think it is close. Watch the all 22,” one fan said in a retweet.

“Going for 300 yards 3 TDs in the first half,” another bold fan predicted.

“He finna toast the bears lol,” wrote a third.

Expectations are big for Jefferson in tonight’s game too. The Bears will be missing their entire starting secondary. We could see a career game from the Vikings star wideout tonight.

Will Justin Jefferson have a Randy Moss-like game against the Bears?

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.