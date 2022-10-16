Look: NFL World Reacts To Insane Punt On Sunday

We're guessing most fans don't tune into the NFL to watch punting, but we still like to show some love to the specialists when they deserve it.

Minnesota Vikings punter Ryan Wright definitely deserves a shoutout for his first quarter punt this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

Pinned back in his own end zone, Wright unleashed a 73-yard bomb to completely flip the field.

Those are the type of kicks that will make your defense and head coach happy. Sometimes you have to play the field position game to win.

Wright is also drawing some appreciation from fans, who are calling him an "animal" and a "weapon" for Minnesota.

"This is how you change field position," one fan said.

"He put the HAMMER DAHN," said another.

A third fan joked that Wright will be receiving a slip for a random drug test this week, given his otherworldly boot. We'll see if that happens.

Right now, the Vikings and Dolphins are scoreless early in the second quarter in South Florida.