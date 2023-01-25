Look: NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson's Announcement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of five finalists for the Associated Press 2022 NFL MVP Award.

Of the five, Jefferson is the only one who isn't a quarterback. He is joined by Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

It has been 10 years since a non-QB won MVP, and a wide receiver has never been voted the winner. Perhaps that's why Jefferson tweeted Wednesday that he's "just honored to be a candidate."

"No one deserves it more," said one Vikings fan in response to Jefferson's comment.

"Only WR on this list, speaks volume to how great he is," another person added.

"I said it and if it wasn’t MVQB you’d probably win it," chimed in a third commenter.

"Even JJ knows the MVP award is biased towards quarterbacks," another Viking fan said.

Even if he doesn't win MVP, Jefferson had an unbelievable campaign. He set career-highs in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) while also hauling in eight touchdowns.

The winner of 2022 NFL MVP Award will be announced on February 9.