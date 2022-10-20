Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Dalvin Cook Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook attended the Timberwolves-Thunder game on Wednesday night at Target Center. And yet, all the buzz was surrounding the person - or creature - sitting next to him.

Cook was spotted next to Sasquatch at the Timberwolves game. They were sitting courtside for Minnesota's season opener.

Unsurprisingly, the sports world was confused as to why Cook was hanging out with Sasquatch. That being said, this pairing did create one of the best photos you'll see this week.

Michael Lee tweeted, "I'm sorry but the football player is not what stands out in this photograph..."

"You simply cannot post this without addressing why he’s sitting court-side with Sasquatch," one fan said.

"Okay I have so many questions," another fan wrote.

The Timberwolves didn't let Cook and Sasquatch down on Wednesday night, defeating the Thunder by a final score of 115-108. Rudy Gobert and D'Angelo Russell led the charge with 43 combined points.

Cook won't be in action this Sunday. Instead, he'll be enjoying the Vikings' bye week.