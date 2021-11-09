Look: Star NFL Wide Receiver Blasts Taunting Penalties

The NFL’s emphasis on calling unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for taunting this season has been met with criticism from plenty of sources.

Maybe coaches and league executives are happy with the stricter enforcement of the rules, but many fans don’t appreciate their teams being docked for cheap 15-yard fouls. We’ve also seen several former and current players voice their displeasure as well.

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas expressed his concerns about the taunting crackdown on Twitter today. Current Minnesota Vikings standout wide receiver Adam Thielen responded to Thomas, and didn’t hold back with his pointed words for the NFL.

“It’s taking the fun out of the game, also these calls are affecting games when they have nothing to do with the game!” Thielen said. “I think it’s time that these refs are full time employees and have to study and know the game just like the players/coaches and have accountability.”

Last night, Chicago Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh was called for a crucial taunting penalty during his team’s 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Marsh said postgame that he felt referee Tony Corrente hip-checked him as he was leaving the field.

He also disagreed with Corrente’s decision to dock him 15 yards and prolong a Pittsburgh drive.

“I think that one was just bad timing. It’s pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn’t taunting,” Marsh said, via ESPN. “I’ve been doing the celebration my whole career. It’s just sad to see stuff like that happen in a close game like that.”