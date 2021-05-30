The Spun

Look: The Vikings Attempted A Major NFL Draft Trade

Four Minnesota Vikings helmets sitting on the field.EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MAY 3: Helmets belonging to the Minnesota Vikings are seen during a rookie minicamp on May 3, 2012 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

A new video appears to show a behind-the-scenes look at the Minnesota Vikings‘ attempt to make a major trade during the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a newly released video on the Carolina Panthers’ YouTube channel, the Vikings made a last-minute call to acquire Carolina’s No. 8 overall pick.

Minnesota offered the No. 14, 90 and 143 picks to obtain No. 8. Carolina quickly said no, and the Vikings never made a better offer.

Who was Minnesota reportedly targeting at No. 8? Justin Fields. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported as much earlier this month. As the Vikings saw Fields slide down the NFL Draft, they wanted to acquire the No. 8 pick to scoop him up. Carolina said no, and Fields landed with the Chicago Bears at No. 11.

The worst part for the Minnesota Vikings is they now have to face Justin Fields twice a year. If he proves to be a star, Minnesota is going to have major regrets not making a better offer to Carolina.

The Vikings are moving forward with the veteran Kirk Cousins, in the meantime. He’s been good, never great, during his time with the team. Some feel Minnesota’s championship odds are slim as long as Cousins is under center. So far, it’s proved true.

Chicago, meanwhile, is entering a new era with Fields under center. The Bears also have veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. It may take a few weeks into the 2021 season before we see Fields take the field as the starter.


