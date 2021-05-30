A new video appears to show a behind-the-scenes look at the Minnesota Vikings‘ attempt to make a major trade during the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a newly released video on the Carolina Panthers’ YouTube channel, the Vikings made a last-minute call to acquire Carolina’s No. 8 overall pick.

Minnesota offered the No. 14, 90 and 143 picks to obtain No. 8. Carolina quickly said no, and the Vikings never made a better offer.

Who was Minnesota reportedly targeting at No. 8? Justin Fields. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported as much earlier this month. As the Vikings saw Fields slide down the NFL Draft, they wanted to acquire the No. 8 pick to scoop him up. Carolina said no, and Fields landed with the Chicago Bears at No. 11.

The #Vikings called the #Panthers on draft night and offered No. 14, No. 90 & No. 143 (video says 43 but Minnesota didn’t have that pick) in exchange for No. 8. The move up would’ve been for either Justin Fields or Rashawn Slater. (via Panthers/YouTube)pic.twitter.com/YflB0xYSyZ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 28, 2021

The worst part for the Minnesota Vikings is they now have to face Justin Fields twice a year. If he proves to be a star, Minnesota is going to have major regrets not making a better offer to Carolina.

The Vikings are moving forward with the veteran Kirk Cousins, in the meantime. He’s been good, never great, during his time with the team. Some feel Minnesota’s championship odds are slim as long as Cousins is under center. So far, it’s proved true.

Chicago, meanwhile, is entering a new era with Fields under center. The Bears also have veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. It may take a few weeks into the 2021 season before we see Fields take the field as the starter.