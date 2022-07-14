Look: Video Of Kirk Cousins Playing Tennis Is Going Viral

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins doesn't take days off.

With training camp on the horizon, Cousins is using his time away from the gridiron to sharpen his skills on the tennis court.

On Thursday, a video of Cousins playing tennis on a grass court surfaced on Twitter. It's very evident that he's got game.

Although it appears Cousins lost the point in the video that emerged on social media, the Pro Bowl quarterback showed off his stellar forehand.

Overall, the NFL world is impressed by Cousins' skills on the court.

Though this may seem like an irrelevant workout for Cousins, it's possible that playing tennis will improve his footwork in the pocket.

Last season, Cousins had 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's hoping to have an even better season this fall.