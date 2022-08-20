Look: Vikings Announce 27 Players Won't Play In Second Preseason Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 22: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates following a touchdown catch during their game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings shouldn't put much stock into this Saturday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. That's because most of their starters won't play.

Moments ago, the Vikings announced that 27 players are not expected to compete against the 49ers tonight.

Running back Dalvin Cook, cornerback Patrick Peterson, quarterback Kirk Cousins and linebacker Eric Kendricks are just a few of the notable names who are not expected to play for the Vikings.

Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are also expected to sit out tonight's game against the 49ers.

Here's the full list of players sitting out, via the Vikings' official Twitter account:

Second-year quarterback Kellen Mond should have another golden opportunity to run Minnesota's offense this Saturday.

Last week, Mond completed 9-of-14 pass attempts for 119 yards with two touchdowns. It was a nice performance for the Texas A&M product.

The Vikings should also get an extended look at rookie running back Ty Chandler, who had 50 rushing yards in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Vikings game this Saturday is at 7 p.m. ET.