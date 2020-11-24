Look: Vikings Have Blunt Response To ESPN Rookie Poll

NFL analysts said this year’s rookie class was loaded at wide receiver. Somehow that might actually be an understatement, as a plethora of first-year players are making huge impacts this season.

This week, ESPN asked the NFL world which rookie wideout they’d build their offense around. The three options were Tee Higgins, CeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson.

Honestly it’s impossible to go wrong with any of these three choices. However, the Minnesota Vikings believe there’s only one right answer.

ESPN’s caption for its question about the rookie wideouts was “Tough decision.” Minnesota’s official Twitter account quickly responded “No it ain’t.”

Minnesota is obviously going to choose its own rookie in Jefferson, who has 45 receptions for 848 yards and four touchdowns. He’s been as good as advertised so far, averaging 18.8 yards per reception – the second-best mark in the NFL.

A strong argument could be made that Lamb is having the most impressive season due to the revolving door at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He’s caught passes from Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert and Dak Prescott this year. This past weekend, he set the record for most receptions in a single season by a rookie in franchise history.

Brandon Aiyuk and Chase Claypool weren’t mentioned by ESPN, but they also deserve a lot of credit for their production this season.

With all that being said, which rookie wideout would you build your offense around?